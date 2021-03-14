NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Short Interest Up 78.6% in February

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 76,800 shares, a growth of 78.6% from the February 11th total of 43,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 554,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on NCNA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of NuCana in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NuCana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NuCana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.05.

Get NuCana alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuCana in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in NuCana by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in NuCana by 253.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 209,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in NuCana by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 424,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 207,220 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NuCana stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. NuCana has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $7.83. The firm has a market cap of $273.51 million, a PE ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.11). As a group, equities analysts forecast that NuCana will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Recommended Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.