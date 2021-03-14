Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,416 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,026,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,118,401,000 after purchasing an additional 113,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,664,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,282,000 after purchasing an additional 44,508 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 4.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,228,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $99,953,000 after purchasing an additional 90,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 31.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,183,585 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,955,000 after purchasing an additional 525,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Nucor by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,789,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,157,000 after buying an additional 79,061 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nucor alerts:

NUE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.27.

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $196,620.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,810 shares in the company, valued at $4,182,107.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig A. Feldman sold 29,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,855,390.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,672 shares of company stock worth $2,590,810. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $69.76 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $70.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.41. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.