Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Rating Reiterated by National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reissued their outperform rating on shares of Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on NUVCF. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Nuvei from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nuvei from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVCF opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.27. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $36.96 and a 1 year high of $70.00.

Nuvei Company Profile

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

