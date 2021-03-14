Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.44

Nymox Pharmaceutical Co. (NASDAQ:NYMX) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.44 and traded as high as $2.64. Nymox Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 96,351 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $197.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.44.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at $47,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 496,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 74,138 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nymox Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nymox Pharmaceutical by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207) that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia; and is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.