Nyzo Market Capitalization Hits $4.70 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 14th. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nyzo has a market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $348,800.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Nyzo has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $267.31 or 0.00445098 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00060953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00050396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00088896 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.04 or 0.00066677 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.66 or 0.00510619 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011342 BTC.

Nyzo Coin Profile

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516. Nyzo’s official Twitter account is @nyzo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nyzo is https://reddit.com/r/Nyzo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nyzo is nyzo.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nyzo

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyzo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

