O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

O3 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OIIIF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the February 11th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of O3 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS OIIIF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 2,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,740. O3 Mining has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

O3 Mining Company Profile

O3 Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious mineral deposits in Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company focuses on the projects located in Ontario and Quebec. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

