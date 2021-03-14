Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Short Interest Update

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 11th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Oak Ridge Financial Services stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.70. 450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474. The stock has a market cap of $41.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.82. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average is $12.70.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

