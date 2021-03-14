Odyssey (OCN) Price Up 85.5% This Week

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. Odyssey has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and approximately $14.78 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Odyssey has traded up 85.5% against the US dollar. One Odyssey token can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $270.14 or 0.00448670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00061309 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00051333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00089518 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00067483 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.06 or 0.00513322 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011353 BTC.

About Odyssey

Odyssey launched on January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN. Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN. Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top.

