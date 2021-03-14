Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $240.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Okta from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $255.45.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $227.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.53 and a 200 day moving average of $240.50. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of -117.62 and a beta of 0.99. Okta has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The company had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Okta’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.27, for a total value of $12,913,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,005,983.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.99, for a total transaction of $245,330.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,089 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,650 shares of company stock worth $42,412,557. 12.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,427,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,073,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Draper Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $1,848,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Featured Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.