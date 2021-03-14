OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Head to Head Review

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) and Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMRON and Seven & i’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMRON $6.24 billion 2.76 $689.03 million N/A N/A Seven & i $61.13 billion 0.58 $2.01 billion $1.51 13.22

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than OMRON.

Risk and Volatility

OMRON has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seven & i has a beta of 0.23, suggesting that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of OMRON shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Seven & i shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares OMRON and Seven & i’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMRON N/A N/A N/A Seven & i 3.02% 9.95% 4.43%

Dividends

OMRON pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Seven & i pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Seven & i pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for OMRON and Seven & i, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMRON 0 1 1 0 2.50 Seven & i 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Seven & i beats OMRON on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, electronic and mechanical components, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The company's Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, automation systems, motion/drives, robotics, energy conservation support/environment measure equipment, and power supplies. Its Electronic and Mechanical Components Business provides relays, switches, connectors, sensors, and components/units for amusement equipment. The company's Social Systems, Solutions and Service Business offers terminals and systems, including PV inverters and storage batteries; railway station systems, such as automated ticket gates and ticket vending machines, traffic and road management systems, payment systems, and UPS that protect equipment from unexpected power disruption; and transport management systems and infrastructure monitoring systems, as wells provides a range of solutions comprising software development and maintenance services to support the social infrastructure. Its Healthcare Business offers blood pressure monitors, nebulizers, electrotherapy TENS devices, digital thermometers, body composition monitors, and other products, such as activity monitors, AEDs, etc. The company was formerly known as OMRON Tateisi Electronics Co. and changed its name to OMRON Corporation in January 1990. OMRON Corporation was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. engages in retail, food, financial, and IT businesses. The company's Domestic Convenience Store Operations segment operates convenience stores. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 19,943 franchised stores and 442 directly operated stores in Japan; and a number of 7-Eleven convenience stores in China and Hawaii. Its Overseas Convenience Store Operations segment engages in convenience store and gasoline retail businesses. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 7,166 franchised stores and 2,530 directly operated stores in the United States and Canada; and 35,548 7-Eleven licensed convenience stores. The company's Superstore Operations segment operates Ito-Yokado superstores, which offers food items, apparel, and household goods, as well as York-Benimaru, York Mart, and The Garden Jiyugaoka supermarkets in Japan. As of May 31, 2018, it operated Ito-Yokado stores in 164 locations. Its Department Store Operations operates department stores that provide apparel, luxury goods, cosmetics, specialty products, and food items. As of May 31, 2018, it operated 15 department stores under the Sogo and Seibu brands in Japan. The company's Financial Services segment offers banking, ATM, leasing, insurance, credit card, and e-money services. As of May 31, 2018, the Seven Bank operated 24,481 ATM locations in Japan; and March 31, 2018, it operated 13,413 ATMs in North America. Its Specialty Store Operations segment operates specialty retail stores; an online retailer under the Nissen name; and in restaurant, fast food, and contract businesses. As of May 31, 2018, it primarily operated 112 Akachan Honpo stores; 96 directly operated and 17 franchised stores under the THE LOFT name; and 12 Barneys New York branded stores, as well as February 28, 2018, it operated 488 restaurant and fast food locations. The company's others segment engages in real estate, publishing, and cultural education businesses. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

