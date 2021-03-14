Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ONCY. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oncolytics Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oncolytics Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 212.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 27,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 1,284.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 161,635 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Oncolytics Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONCY stock opened at $2.99 on Friday. Oncolytics Biotech has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 2.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.41.

Oncolytics Biotech Company Profile

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is pelareorep, an immuno-oncology viral-agent for the treatment of solid tumors and hematological malignancies. The company has collaboration agreements with Merck KGaA and Pfizer Inc to co-develop pelareorep in combination with paclitaxel and avelumab, a human anti-PD-L1 antibody for the treatment of hormone-receptor positive, human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer; and PrECOG LLC.

