ONOToken Market Capitalization Achieves $988,690.02 (ONOT)

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded up 328% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. ONOToken has a market capitalization of $988,690.02 and approximately $1,960.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ONOToken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ONOToken has traded up 290.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00048274 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $386.64 or 0.00640462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00068865 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00024874 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001659 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00034888 BTC.

About ONOToken

ONOToken is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial. The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ONOToken’s official website is www.ono.chat/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

