Open Platform (OPEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $48,309.00

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Open Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. Open Platform has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $48,309.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00048691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.08 or 0.00651989 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00070610 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00024910 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001658 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00035407 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform (OPEN) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Open Platform is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform. Open Platform’s official website is www.openfuture.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using US dollars.

