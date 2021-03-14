Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stock Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,809 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKR. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 283.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Baker Hughes by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares during the period. 98.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKR opened at $24.37 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $25.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of -1.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

