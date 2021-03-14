Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total value of $3,795,208.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALXN shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $147.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.57.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $151.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.65. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.67 and a twelve month high of $162.60.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

