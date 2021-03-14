Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,191 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,191 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 72.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,188 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 59.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,713,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter worth $1,199,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 125,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research upped their price target on Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.57.

Shares of Carlisle Companies stock opened at $159.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.40. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $160.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.91%. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 13,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $1,955,643.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,729,972.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total value of $2,340,254.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

