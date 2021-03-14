Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 192 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,297 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 192 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPSC. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,266,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,587,000 after purchasing an additional 202,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,736,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $622,941,000 after buying an additional 198,764 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,110,000 after acquiring an additional 113,703 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,018,696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,326,000 after acquiring an additional 67,615 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 227,530 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,718,000 after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

SPSC stock opened at $106.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a 200 day moving average of $95.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 94.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 11.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 8,927 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.76, for a total value of $917,338.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,290.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,254 shares of company stock valued at $7,320,034 in the last 90 days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SPSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $100.00 to $116.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.60.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

