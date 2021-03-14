Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,126 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 21.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,800,974 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $192,742,000 after buying an additional 318,995 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after purchasing an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 15.0% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 65.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,835,000 after purchasing an additional 147,892 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,996,000 after purchasing an additional 141,785 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UHS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $137.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.20 and a 12-month high of $143.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.51 and its 200 day moving average is $124.59.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

