Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 10,308 Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 157.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,861 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 983,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $64,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BHP Group by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in BHP Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,019,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in BHP Group by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter.

BHP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Argus upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BHP Group in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

NYSE:BHP opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.10. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.85%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

