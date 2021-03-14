Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 90,003 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 65.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,475 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,003 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.80 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $9.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a negative net margin of 0.64% and a positive return on equity of 8.23%. On average, equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.19%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.07%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ET shares. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.92.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

