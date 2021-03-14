Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires Shares of 29,125 ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,734,000. Michael B. Yongue purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,114,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARKF opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.59 and a 200 day moving average of $47.49. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

See Also: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.