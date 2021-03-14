Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 42.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TEL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $131.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.37 and a 200-day moving average of $114.29. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a PE ratio of -182.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total value of $8,974,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 125,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,445 shares of company stock valued at $34,109,286 in the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

