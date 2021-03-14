Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 516 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 159,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,854 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $525,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEL stock opened at $62.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. Xcel Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.12 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is 65.15%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total transaction of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XEL shares. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.36.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

