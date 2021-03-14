Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 80.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,901 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GBT. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. William Blair cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Blood Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

NASDAQ GBT opened at $44.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 7.63, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $83.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.94 and a 200-day moving average of $49.84.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, Oxbryta (voxelotor) tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD).

