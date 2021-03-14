Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 674 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 668,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,032 shares during the period. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the period.

BATS:IEFA opened at $72.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $66.28. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Featured Story: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.