Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,521,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,656,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,644,000 after acquiring an additional 993,113 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,771,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,151,000 after acquiring an additional 711,932 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 12,881.6% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 586,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,769,000 after acquiring an additional 581,602 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $75.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.82. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSN shares. Stephens raised Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.