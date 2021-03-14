Oppenheimer Weighs in on DraftKings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for DraftKings in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.46). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for DraftKings’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.82) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $71.75 on Friday. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.76.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.04 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 172.4% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

