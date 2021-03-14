Oppenheimer Weighs in on Ondas Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Ondas in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ondas’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Get Ondas alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ondas in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONDS opened at $10.99 on Friday. Ondas has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $16.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.70.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONDS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $3,639,000. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $280,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ondas in the fourth quarter worth about $602,000.

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX software defined radio (SDR) platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides FullMAX base station and remote radios to create wide-area wireless communication networks; and FullMAX SDR platform that offers a private network for industrial applications, which safeguards critical assets and information, and protects against cyberattacks.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.