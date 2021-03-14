Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) Short Interest Update

Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the February 11th total of 50,700 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 129,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,350 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,847 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.07% of Optical Cable worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 13.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OCC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The stock had a trading volume of 11,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,713. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.07. The company has a market cap of $27.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Optical Cable has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 36.77% and a negative net margin of 11.07%.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

