Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a sell rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $65.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.13.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $67.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $197.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77. Oracle has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $73.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 27.75%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,276,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 725,000 shares of company stock valued at $48,697,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 47.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

