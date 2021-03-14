Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) Short Interest Up 90.7% in February

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 511,400 shares, an increase of 90.7% from the February 11th total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 428,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ ONVO traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.74. 159,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 436,266. Organovo has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Organovo stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.22% of Organovo worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organovo Company Profile

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops bioprinted human tissues based on its 3D human tissue platform technology that emulate human biology and diseases. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

