Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a growth of 56.8% from the February 11th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

ORPH traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $13.06. 1,292 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,556. Orphazyme A/S has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $13.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $258,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,033,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on developing therapies for diseases caused by misfolding of proteins, including lysosomal storage diseases. Its lead candidate is the Arimoclomol, which is in clinical development for four orphan diseases, including Niemann-Pick disease type C, Gaucher disease, sporadic inclusion body myositis, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

