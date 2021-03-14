Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Short Interest Down 65.2% in February

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 65.2% from the February 11th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SEB Equity Research downgraded Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ørsted A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DNNGY traded down $0.84 on Friday, reaching $51.85. 28,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,428. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.1457 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

Ørsted A/S Company Profile

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

