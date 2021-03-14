Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $95.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) will post $95.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Orthofix Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.30 million and the highest is $95.50 million. Orthofix Medical posted sales of $104.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orthofix Medical will report full-year sales of $450.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $448.00 million to $452.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $476.75 million, with estimates ranging from $472.50 million to $481.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Orthofix Medical.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.29. Orthofix Medical had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 1.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,878 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Orthofix Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Orthofix Medical by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,737 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $912.38 million, a PE ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $48.50.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthofix Medical (OFIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.