OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%.

Shares of KIDS opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.63. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $57.42. The company has a market cap of $901.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $173,212.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,322.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 7,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $368,772.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,208 shares in the company, valued at $8,239,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,436 shares of company stock worth $2,762,620. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

