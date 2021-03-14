OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.46 EPS

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 34.26% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%.

Shares of OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $46.09 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $901.29 million, a PE ratio of -32.01 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $57.42.

In related news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 8,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $457,824.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,288 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,413.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,762,620 in the last quarter. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

