Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.06

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$14.06 and traded as high as C$14.11. Osisko Gold Royalties shares last traded at C$14.06, with a volume of 253,690 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on OR shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cormark increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.11.

The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer André Le Bel sold 25,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.29, for a total value of C$412,149.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,022,619.85.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

