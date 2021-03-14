Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.17.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

OTIS opened at $66.00 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $38.00 and a 1-year high of $68.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.15.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after acquiring an additional 309,187 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after acquiring an additional 706,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after acquiring an additional 42,415 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after acquiring an additional 341,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

