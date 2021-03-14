Oxen (OXEN) Trading Up 24.4% This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded up 24.4% against the US dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.17 or 0.00001949 BTC on exchanges. Oxen has a market capitalization of $62.38 million and approximately $155,572.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,063.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,861.42 or 0.03099112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.77 or 0.00362570 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $568.81 or 0.00947019 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.73 or 0.00387471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $204.15 or 0.00339891 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003308 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.49 or 0.00243887 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00021884 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,276,388 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.