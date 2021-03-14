Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $217.02 Million

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to announce $217.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $217.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $216.76 million. Oxford Industries reported sales of $297.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year sales of $744.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $744.23 million to $744.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $947.17 million, with estimates ranging from $867.09 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.66. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oxford Industries from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Oxford Industries from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 23,975.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,974,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $16,160,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 171,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,042 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 186.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 128,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 83,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 718,023 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXM traded up $3.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.21. 78,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Oxford Industries has a 1 year low of $30.37 and a 1 year high of $93.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.07.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private label apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

