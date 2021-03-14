Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Andreas Wicki Sells 60,574 Shares

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Andreas Wicki sold 60,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total transaction of $4,403,729.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Andreas Wicki also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Andreas Wicki sold 35,137 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,491,213.30.

Shares of PCRX opened at $73.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.46 and a twelve month high of $80.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 6.84 and a current ratio of 7.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.40.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pacira BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.