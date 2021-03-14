Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,765 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 79.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDOG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $48,197,992.00. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $1,423,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,943,358 shares of company stock valued at $197,031,699 in the last three months. Insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

DDOG stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.55. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $28.88 and a one year high of $119.43. The stock has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,765.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.