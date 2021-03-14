Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $978,000 Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 63,266 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,188,000 after buying an additional 672,630 shares during the period. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% in the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,187,000 after acquiring an additional 423,464 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 75.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 482,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,850,000 after acquiring an additional 207,006 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,306,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,653,000 after acquiring an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $28.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.23. Equity Commonwealth has a fifty-two week low of $25.80 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.93.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $14.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Equity Commonwealth

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.