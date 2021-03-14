Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New $948,000 Investment in Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Athenex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Athenex by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 9.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATNX opened at $5.14 on Friday. Athenex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $479.89 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.93.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Athenex had a negative net margin of 75.45% and a negative return on equity of 66.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athenex, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athenex from $9.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, March 8th. Laidlaw cut their price target on Athenex from $38.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Athenex in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other news, insider William Wei Zuo sold 419,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $1,898,088.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,831.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

