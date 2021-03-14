Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,578 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 368,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,578 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSG opened at $2.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $221.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.13. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.73 and a 1 year high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Overseas Shipholding Group Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trades. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1 million deadweight tons.

