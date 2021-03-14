Par Pacific Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Traders purchased 14,242 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,943% compared to the average daily volume of 468 call options.

PARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Par Pacific to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Par Pacific from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen raised Par Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Par Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Par Pacific by 127.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Par Pacific by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 5,929 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PARR opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.51. Par Pacific has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by ($0.15). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates four refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

