Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture Acquires New Shares in Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS)

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture acquired a new stake in shares of Verso Co. (NYSE:VRS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 147,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,000. Verso makes up 2.7% of Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates II Joint Venture’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verso by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verso during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verso from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

VRS traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.19. 214,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.25 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.89. Verso Co. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $17.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Verso’s payout ratio is presently -210.53%.

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

