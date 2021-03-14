Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.49). Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.66) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to $0.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTK opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $357.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.62. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $8.75.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Evan Loh sold 26,415 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $177,244.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,974 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,995.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 6,842 shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $45,909.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 210,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,831.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,175 shares of company stock valued at $484,294. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 152.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 18,719 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,002 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,030,848 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 346.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,307 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,222 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

