Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stake Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,553,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 91,899 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 7.62% of Park Aerospace worth $20,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 369.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Park Aerospace by 225.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Park Aerospace alerts:

Shares of PKE opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average is $12.73. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $313.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $10.37 million for the quarter.

About Park Aerospace

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.