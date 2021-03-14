Paul Riganelli Sells 10,000 Shares of Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Senior Officer Paul Riganelli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,169,685.

Paul Riganelli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 11th, Paul Riganelli sold 9,050 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.05, for a total value of C$100,002.50.

On Thursday, February 11th, Paul Riganelli sold 20,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total value of C$220,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 9th, Paul Riganelli sold 200 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.02, for a total value of C$2,204.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Paul Riganelli sold 2,500 shares of Exco Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.61, for a total value of C$26,515.00.

Shares of Exco Technologies stock opened at C$11.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$449.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99. Exco Technologies Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$4.72 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. This is a positive change from Exco Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.80%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cormark increased their price target on Exco Technologies from C$12.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exco Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

